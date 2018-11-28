LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A store clerk at Liquor City in Lewisville was shot and killed during a robbery Monday evening, police say.

According to police, Suresh Shah was closing up the store at around 10 p.m. when a gunman approached him. He was robbed and then shot as the suspect fled the scene.

Police say he was lying on the ground helpless until someone found him with the gunshot wound.

Shah was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One customer told CBS 11 that Shaw was always quick with a friendly fist bump or a handshake.

“Suresh had this feeling of wanting you there like any proper business should have. The worst part is you’re going to open these doors, and you’re not going to see him anymore,” William Manchester said.

Police are still searching for the gunman and do not have a proper description available.