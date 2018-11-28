  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Lewisville Police, Liquor City, robbery, Suresh Shah

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A store clerk at Liquor City in Lewisville was shot and killed during a robbery Monday evening, police say.

According to police, Suresh Shah was closing up the store at around 10 p.m. when a gunman approached him. He was robbed and then shot as the suspect fled the scene.

Police say he was lying on the ground helpless until someone found him with the gunshot wound.

Shah was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One customer told CBS 11 that Shaw was always quick with a friendly fist bump or a handshake.

“Suresh had this feeling of wanting you there like any proper business should have. The worst part is you’re going to open these doors, and you’re not going to see him anymore,” William Manchester said.

Police are still searching for the gunman and do not have a proper description available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s