COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Coppell Police and Irving Police are looking for the same aggravated robbery suspect for a pair of crimes this month.

Coppell Police shared a crime alert on Twitter Wednesday.

The suspect in surveillance images is accused of armed robbery at a restaurant Monday evening near Denton Tap and Sandy Lake in Coppell around closing time.

Irving Police want the suspect for a similar robbery two weeks earlier, on November 12.

In each case the suspect was wearing a black jacket with a unique design.

asuspect12 2 North Texas Police Departments Seek Same Armed Robbery Suspect

armed robbery suspect in Coppell (surveillance)

