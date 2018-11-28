COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Coppell Police and Irving Police are looking for the same aggravated robbery suspect for a pair of crimes this month.

Coppell Police shared a crime alert on Twitter Wednesday.

The suspect in surveillance images is accused of armed robbery at a restaurant Monday evening near Denton Tap and Sandy Lake in Coppell around closing time.

Irving Police want the suspect for a similar robbery two weeks earlier, on November 12.

In each case the suspect was wearing a black jacket with a unique design.