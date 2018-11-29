Filed Under:DFW News, fire, firefighters, Flames, house, parker county, Saved, sheriff's deputies

SPRINGTOWN (CBSDFW.COM) – Three children were saved from a burning house in Parker County Thursday morning after two of their siblings ran to get help.

A neighbor grabbed the children from a window and passed them to deputies who arrived to help. The resident getting the family into the rear bedroom and closing the door allowed time for responders to get to the scene and perform the rescue.

Deputies said when they arrived just after 3 a.m. there were flames shooting through the roof.

Eight patients were transported to hospitals including three that were flown to the Parkland Burn Unit.

parker county firefighters Children Saved From Burning House After Siblings Run For Help

Engine 51 performed a Vent Enter Search technique in a rear corner bedroom and with the assistance of law enforcement and neighbors rescued an additional three victims. Two other children had initially escaped the fire and reported it to neighbors. (photo credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)

