SPRINGTOWN (CBSDFW.COM) – Three children were saved from a burning house in Parker County Thursday morning after two of their siblings ran to get help.

A neighbor grabbed the children from a window and passed them to deputies who arrived to help. The resident getting the family into the rear bedroom and closing the door allowed time for responders to get to the scene and perform the rescue.

Deputies said when they arrived just after 3 a.m. there were flames shooting through the roof.

Eight patients were transported to hospitals including three that were flown to the Parkland Burn Unit.