LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Family, friends and loyal customers showed up outside Liquor City in Lewisville Thursday night for a candlelight vigil in memory of the story owner, Sam Shah, who was shot and killed during a robbery Monday night.

They spoke about their last memories with the store owner and how he made them feel so special.

“He is my best friend so this has been terrible,” Megan Bolton said. “I got a text from him Thanksgiving day telling me Happy Thanksgiving and I stopped in to say hi to him Tuesday afternoon and found out he was gone.”

Bolton said Shah always had a smile on his face and worked hard to provide for his wife and two teenage daughters.

”The 16-year-old she’s still in shock I think,” she said. “The 19-year-old, she can’t stop crying. They were so close. Everybody loved Sam. Whoever it was, they took out a wonderful person from this world.”

Shah owned Liquor City for three years. His family plans to keep it running. After the vigil, a line wrapped around this store as people made purchases to support them.

Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing Shah.

They’ve released two photos of the suspected killer.