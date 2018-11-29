(CBS 11) – Bobby Helms (born Robert Lee Helms on August 15, 1933 and died on June 19, 1997) was a country/pop/rockabilly singer from the 1950s.

He started a successful solo career in country music and, by 1956, he had signed a recording contract with Decca Records. His first song on the Billboard Hot 100 was “My Special Angel” in October 1957 which finished at #7 but #1 on the country charts. His second hit, “Fraulein” was not a success on the Hot 100 but was a #1 country hit. But he is probably best known for a holiday song still played on radio today: “Jingle Bell Rock.”

There are some various stories and claims as to actually wrote “Jingle Bell Rock” but according to ASCAP and All Music, it was written by Joseph Beal and James Boothe. The Helms version of the song was released in October 1957 and became so popular it was played on Dick Clark’s American Bandstand. It hit #6 on Billboard and was Helms’ most successful Hot 100 hit. It also attained gold record status. Running 2:12, the lyrics go like this:

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells swing and jingle bells ring

Snowing and blowing up bushels of fun

Now the jingle hop has begun

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock

Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time

Dancing and prancing in Jingle Bell Square

In the frosty air

What a bright time, it’s the right time

To rock the night away

Jingle bell time is a swell time

To go gliding in a one-horse sleigh

Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet

Jingle around the clock

Mix and a-mingle in the jingling feet

That’s the jingle bell rock

Other great performances of this song were done by George Strait, Aaron Tippin, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton & Miranda Lambert, Chubby Checker & Bobby Rydell and Hall & Oates.

A #1 song on the U.S. Holiday Airplay charts! Playing now on radio stations that have flipped to all holiday music and on Sirius XM Channel 3 and 4.