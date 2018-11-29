DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an escaped inmate.

The department said on Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Alfredo Castro, 28, escaped from the Detention Service Officer guarding him at Parkland Hospital.

Castro was still in street clothes.

He was last seen walking down Harry Hines Blvd. wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Castro was arrested by Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputies on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for Theft of Property under $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions.

Due to medical issues, Castro had to be taken to the hospital. Castro was remote booked in from Parkland.

Castro’s previous charges include several previous theft charges (4) and a Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1.

Castro’s history of charges does not include any violent offenses in Dallas County.

Authorities are asking that if anyone sees or knows the whereabouts of Castro, to contact the Dallas Sheriff’s Department at 214-749-8641.