  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCowboys Post Game Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alfredo Castro, Dallas County Sheriff's Department, Escapee, Parkland Hospital

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department is searching for an escaped inmate.

The department said on Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Alfredo Castro, 28, escaped from the Detention Service Officer guarding him at Parkland Hospital.

ascape Man Arrested On Theft Warrant Escapes From Dallas County Custody At Hospital

Alfredo Castro escaped from Dallas County custody at Parkland Hospital

Castro was still in street clothes.

He was last seen walking down Harry Hines Blvd. wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Castro was arrested by Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputies on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for Theft of Property under $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions.

Due to medical issues, Castro had to be taken to the hospital. Castro was remote booked in from Parkland.

Castro’s previous charges include several previous theft charges (4) and a Possession of Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1.

Castro’s history of charges does not include any violent offenses in Dallas County.

Authorities are asking that if anyone sees or knows the whereabouts of Castro, to contact the Dallas Sheriff’s Department at 214-749-8641.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s