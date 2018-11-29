LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville Police released grainy surveillance images of the man they believe shot and killed a liquor store owner during a robbery Monday night.

The two similar images show a tall, slender man in a hoodie standing near the driver’s side of a car pointing a gun.

Police are still searching for him.

The victim, Sam Shah was closing up the store, Liquor City, around 10:00 p.m. Monday, when a gunman approached him.

The suspect robbed him, shot and killed him and took off.

Bina Shah, the victim’s widow, is back behind counter where her husband stood moments before his death on Monday.

She’s running the liquor store they own with her heart still full of grief and fear.

“Of course I don’t feel good with everything and memories coming back,” she said.

The victim’s widow says she has to work to keep the store open where a stream of loyal customers left in tears after hearing about what happened.

In addition to his wife, Sam Shah leaves behind two daughters.