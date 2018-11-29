PIKE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS Philly/CBS Local) – A photographer in the Poconos captured the moment a deer was saved from a frozen lake.

Jeffrey Sidle said the eight-point buck had wandered out onto the ice on Greeley Lake on Saturday. He says the buck fell on the ice and couldn’t get back up.

That’s when two hunters, Josh Davis and Ed Schmalzle, spotted the deer and immediately jumped into action.

“There was over 100 yards distance between the shore and the deer,” said Sidle on Facebook. “The guy in the boat did have a life jacket.”

Video of the moment shows the buck struggling to get up. Davis grabbed a boat and was able to lasso the deer and bring him back to shore.