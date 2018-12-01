(CBSDFW.COM) – Former President George H.W. Bush talked with his son, George W. Bush, on the phone Friday evening before he passed away, CBS 11 reporter Jack Fink confirmed after a New York Times report. The elder Bush’s final words before he died that night, according to NYT reporter Peter Baker, were “I love you, too,” to his son.

Mr. Bush died at 10:10 p.m. Friday at his home in Houston, according to the family spokesperson. He was 94.

The New York Times reports Bush was surrounded by several friends and family as the night wore on. His son, George W., spoke to him on speaker phone to say goodbye and that he was a “wonderful dad.”

The elder Bush was well-respected before, during and after his presidency throughout the nation, especially in Texas which he called home. World events such as the collapse of the Soviet Union and the fall of Berlin Wall helped shape his presidency.

Former President George W. Bush wrote a book about his father in “41: A Portrait Of My Father.”

The 41st president will be buried in College Station, Texas on Thursday at his presidential library next to his wife Barbara and daughter Robin.