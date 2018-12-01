Tweets Pour In From Around The Nation Honoring George H. W. Bush After His Death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As the news spread of the death of Former President George H. W. Bush, Tweets began to pour in expressing sorrow and tributes for the nation’s 41’s President.
Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018
Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the passing of the 41st President of the United States of America this evening at 10:10pm CT at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/XUPgha2aUW
— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 1, 2018
America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018
George H.W. Bush was a truly amazing man. He will be greatly missed. Heaven, you have a new angel. #RIPGeorgeHWBush
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 1, 2018
The 41st President, George H.W. Bush passed at age 94
Rest In Peace
— Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) December 1, 2018
Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts. https://t.co/1CYdrIeKmz
— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2018
RIP, George HW Bush. We may come from different political vantage points, but you operated from a place of service and integrity. You will be missed. We are sending love to your family.
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) December 1, 2018
President Bush gave us a memory we will cherish forever… an amazing man who will be missed. #RIP41 pic.twitter.com/U1I0XxKVHA
— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) December 1, 2018
Our deepest sympathy to the family of President George H.W. Bush who passed away late Friday at the age of 94. President and Mrs. Bush were friends of my parents’ through the years. May God bring comfort to all the Bush family. https://t.co/N5OEdYCM69
— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 1, 2018
I will never forget George H.W. Bush and President Clinton meeting me in my old hometown of New Orleans to show support and raise money after Hurricane Katrina. I send my love to his family tonight.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 1, 2018