(CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has proclaimed Wednesday, Dec. 5, as a day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush — a day before he will be laid to rest.

The 41st president of the United States passed away late Friday evening at the age of 94. He will be laid to rest at his presidential library at Texas A&M in College Station on Thursday.

Under the proclamation, Abbott says Texans are encouraged to use Wednesday as a day to come together publicly and pay their respects to the former president at businesses, schools and more.

State agencies, offices and departments will be closed on Wednesday to observe the day of mourning.

On Monday, the casket of the 41st president was transported from Houston to the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., where he will lie in state until Wednesday.