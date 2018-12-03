WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas family escaped with only their lives after their home burned down last week. Two of those family members remain in critical condition Monday evening at the hospital and the rest still need help.

Sarah Leonard is discovering just how much people care that she, her husband and their six kids barley survived a fire.

The family needed to be rescued after smoke inhalation left them unconscious or too weak to get themselves out.

The Leonards have not been back to their Weatherford home since it burned last week. Sarah was discharged Monday from the hospital. Everyone else has been discharged as well except for the father, Jeff, and the two year-old son, who are still in critical condition at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Sarah’s husband, Jeff, can been seen in sheriff body camera video coughing. He’s currently in the ICU, intubated and in a medically induced coma.

The Leonards’ neighbors have been collecting donations for them. They have more than enough of the basics, like clothes.

“All of this stuff is wonderful and is such a blessing, but it doesn’t really mean anything if there’s no where to put it,” said neighbor Chelsea Ellis. “We hope that a manufactured home company or home builder will come forward and will make them a donation and give them a home.”

Their friends and neighbors have been writing the three hospitals where the Leonards received medical care, hoping their out of pockets costs can be forgiven. Sarah Leonard’s sister, Abagail McDaniel, says they will need the money being donated to them for other expenses, like therapy for the children.

“She said ‘I can’t close my eyes and try to go to sleep. If I close my eyes, I might not open them again,’” said the girl’s aunt.

Donations can be made at family through a GoFundMe account or an account set up in their name at Herring Bank in Azle, Texas.