Woody and the DFW Outdoorsman team travel to Forestburg, Texas, to go Chukar hunting! It’s the annual Higgins Branchini Shooting Foundation upland hunt and fundraiser to benefit collegiate shooters. We’re chasing these tricky birds through some hilly and wooded countryside, with old friends and new friends while raising funds to help keep the shotgun sports thriving in an increasing number of colleges and universities around the country. Come along for a good time hunting over some very good dogs, while raising funds and awareness for a great foundation that’s helping future stewards of our shotgun sports.

