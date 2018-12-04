FULL COVERAGEFormer President George H.W. Bush - 1924 - 2018
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education extended the contract of Superintendent Kent Scribner at a special board meeting Tuesday.

This amounts to the superintendent now having a five-year contract. Under the new agreement, his contract will now expire on December 31, 2023.

The contract extension does not include any change in Dr. Scribner’s base salary of $330,000. The Board, however, did provide Dr. Scribner a bonus of $15,000, according to a Fort Worth ISD news release Tuesday night.

The contract extension and bonus votes followed almost two hours of discussion in Executive Session regarding Dr. Scribner’s annual evaluation.

“We are greatly encouraged by the academic results we are seeing but are more excited about the promise and commitment to graduate Fort Worth career leaders who will drive prosperity and attract opportunity to every neighborhood in our rapidly growing city,” Dr. Scribner said.

