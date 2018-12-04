HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston Police started installing barricades around St. Martin’s Episcopal Church Tuesday night in preparation for Wednesday afternoon’s arrival of the casket carrying George H.W. Bush.

The former president will lie in repose inside the church for 12 hours starting at 6:00 p.m.

Thousands are expected to pass by, including local restaurant owner Fuzzy Hajjar.

“I feel miserable I love Mr. Bush he’s an honored man he’s sincere he loves everybody,” said Hajjar, owner of Fuzzy’s Pizza.

Hajjar is a Syrian immigrant who befriended the Bushes 25 years ago.

“We dedicate this room to Mr. Bush and Barbara Bush,” he said.

He’s turned part of his pizza restaurant into a shrine including a memorial place setting in honor of his favorite customer.

Fuzzy’s even has pizzas on the menu named after the former President and First Lady.

The signed photos that line the wall show how much Bush cared about his Houston neighbors.

He wasn’t just a fixture at sporting events in Houston, but also a man who left behind friends all over the city that will gather to say goodbye to him later this week.

“He loves everybody,” said Hajjar.

When the casket returns from Washington Wednesday afternoon, a select group of invitees will be there at an airfield to greet his family.

They include students from schools named for him, hospital workers who cared for him and local sports figures he got to know.