(CBS 11) – Dean Martin was one of the most popular and long-running singers, actors, and comedians in America. His career spanned nearly 50 years and he became one of the most recognizable of his day.

Born Dino Paul Crocetti on June 7, 1917 and passed away (ironically enough) on December 25, 1995 at age 78, Martin was a stand-up comic, singer, movie actor, and TV host. He was known by many for his collaboration with Jerry Lewis as one of the most popular comedy duos ever. He had a lifelong relationship with NBC Television with The Dean Martin Show (1965-1974), Dean Martin Presents (1968-1973), and the Dean Martin Summer Show (1968-1971).

He appeared in such motion pictures as Rio Bravo, Ada, and Ocean’s 11. He had two #1 hits on Billboard: “Memories Are Made Of This” in 1955 and “Everybody Loves Somebody” in 1964. His son Dino was part of a 1960’s rock group called “Dino, Desi and Billy” who had a couple of hits in 1965, the most famous one being “I’m A Fool” (Dino passed away on March 21, 1987 when his Air National Guard jet crashed).

“Let It Snow” was written in 1945, with lyrics by Sammy Cahn and music by Jule Styne. This song has been performed by artists such as Vaughn Monroe, Woody Herman, Connee Boswell, Carly Simon, and Rod Stewart. Released on a 1966 Christmas album on the Reprise label and running 1:57, the lyrics go like this:

The weather outside is frightful

But that fire is, mmm, delightful

Since we’ve no place to go

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow

It doesn’t show signs of stoppin’

And I’ve brought lots of corn for poppin’

The lights are way down low

So let it snow, let it snow, let it snow (let it snow)

When we finally say goodnight

How I’ll hate goin’ out in the storm

But if you’ll only hold me tight

All the way home I’ll be warm

The fire is slowly dyin’

And, my dear, we’re still goodbyin’

As long as you love me so

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow

Definitely a holiday staple! Enjoy!!