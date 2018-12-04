FULL COVERAGEFormer President George H.W. Bush - 1924 - 2018
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Michael Flynn, former national security advisor to President Donald Trump, leaves following his plea hearing at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse December 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged Flynn with one count of making a false statement to the FBI. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — The special counsel has filed a memo saying that the sentencing guidelines for Flynn’s offense suggest 0 to 6 months, but the sentencing memo, referring to Flynn’s “substantial assistance,” suggests that he not serve any time for the one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

“Given the defendant’s substantial assistance and other considerations set forth below, a sentence at the low end of the guideline range — including a sentence that does not impose a term of incarceration — is appropriate and warranted,” the memo says.

READ FULL CBS NEWS COVERAGE HERE

