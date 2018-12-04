FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Frisco and the PGA of America are in final discussions for a big development partnership.

The PGA of America is the major organizing body of professional golf.

The project would relocate PGA headquarters from its longtime home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to North Texas.

The partnership involves the Professional Golfers Association, The City of Frisco, Frisco Independent School District, and Omni Hotels for a golf resort, among others.

According to Gold Digest, the $500 million deal is expected to include a 100,000 square-foot headquarters, two 18-hole championship-caliber courses and a nine-hole practice course.

Since the 1960s, the PGA has called Florida home, but the organization has been looking for a new location for its headquarters for more than a year.

Talks with Frisco have been ongoing for months.

Approximately 200 people work at the headquarters in Florida and Palm Beach County has fought to keep the Association there, but Golf.com reports, one of the investors in the Frisco project says all signs point to the move being a done deal.

A series of public meetings and votes are set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Frisco City Hall.

Both the City of Frisco and the PGA have declined to comment while the vote is pending.