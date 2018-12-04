OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A strong cold front followed by a storm system is expected to bring snow and freezing rain to Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas later this week.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday the front will move across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles late Wednesday and on Thursday as it pushes south and eastward, then the storm system will likely follow on Friday and Saturday.

CBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Ray says, “This is an unusually potent winter storm this early in the season for the southern Plains.”

The weather service says many uncertainties remain, including the timing, locations and types and amounts of precipitation. Current forecast models suggest the Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma will bear the brunt of the storm, with a significant ice event possible.

The storm is expected to bring significant rains to North Texas but the area isn’t expected to suffer any snow or ice

The system is moving into the region after storms last weekend resulted in at least two tornadoes in northeast Oklahoma and three in western Arkansas.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker each declared states of emergency in areas of Oklahoma affected by the storms.

