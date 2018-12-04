Chopper 11 shot this image of Flores' arrest. (photo credit:CBSDFW.COM)

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland motorcycle officer stopped at a red light chased after a car that accelerated and ran through the light Tuesday morning.

The pursuit started on northbound Broadway Blvd. at Rowlett Road and ended in a field behind a church located in the 1400 block of Highway I-30 in Mesquite.

Vincenzo Esteban Flores, 29, refused to exit his silver car and made threats that he had a gun.

Flores has a felony warrant for parole violation, police said.

Garland SWAT negotiators were called to negotiate with Flores. He eventually surrendered and he was arrested.

Flores is charged with Evading Arrest and a Felony Warrant for Parole Violation. Officers did not locate a gun.