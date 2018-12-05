(CBS NEWS) – Beto O’Rourke, the outgoing El Paso Congressman who mounted a strong but unsuccessful insurgent campaign to oust Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, reportedly met with former President Barack Obama amid speculation he is mulling a presidential bid in 2020.

According to The Washington Post, Obama held a meeting with O’Rourke in his post-presidency offices in Washington last month. Although O’Rourke told CBS News’ “60 Minutes” before Election Day that, win or lose, he would not run for office in 2020, the progressive Texas congressman walked back his pledge two weeks ago and did not rule out a future bid.

