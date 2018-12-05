McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives are investigating a McKinney daycare worker after police said multiple infant children were injured in her care.

Jessica Joy Wiese was arrested and booked into the Collin County Jail for Injury to a Child.

Wiese works at Joyous Montessori on 6800 Bountiful Grove Drive in McKinney.

The first victim is a two-month-old who suffered broken bones. Police said there are at least two other infant victims. They’re in the process of contacting the parents of children who were in Wiese’s care at that location between May of 2016 and December of 2018.

Officials are asking concerned parents who have had a child at the daycare facility to call police at 972.547.2710.