ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The XFL, a football league that’s being resurrected by WWE owner and CEO Vince McMahon, has found a home for one of its eight teams when it kicks off in 2020.

Current Texas Rangers ballpark Globe Life Park will become the home for the XFL team based out of Dallas after the baseball team moves to its new stadium.

Dallas will be one of eight teams that will host an XFL team. The other teams include Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Seattle.

The XFL held its first and only season back in 2001 and was connected to the WWE. McMahon announced he was bringing the league back in January of this year.

According to the league, the XFL is meant to provide more football action to fans after the NFL season ends with the Super Bowl.

The league will start its inaugural season on the weekend of February 8-9, 2020.

“After months of research and consideration, we’re thrilled to announce the cities and venues of the XFL’s eight inaugural teams,” said XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck. “We are committed to being ingrained in the local community and extremely fortunate that our teams will have world-class facilities to call home.”