RED OAK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Red Oak mother said she wasn’t paying attention to her surroundings and became the target of an armed robbery.

It’s now hard for Kimberley Struebig to even be at her home.

“I’m not staying at this house and I’m scared to be here and it’s sad because it’s Christmastime,” Struebig said. “I have all my Christmas decorations up.”

She said Monday night she had just gotten off work and was parked in front in of her house on the phone when she heard a knock on her window. She looked over and saw two men and a gun.

“They pulled me out of the car,” she said. “They were telling me to be quiet. I just told them I have kids. Please don’t do this.”

Struebig said they took her phone, purse and car.

“In that moment nothing mattered,” Struebig said. “Material things are nothing and your family is everything.”

Struebig said she’s lucky to be alive.

She said she filed a police report and the two men have not been found. She believes she may have been targeted. She wonders if the men followed her after her waitressing shift thinking she was carrying cash.”

“I want people to be alert,” she said.“This is Christmas time and there is so much going on. People have gifts in their car”

She said this is a good reminder to always secure your belongings, keep them in the trunk if you can and don’t carry too much cash and part in well-lit areas.