DALLAS-FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The remains of a Navy Fireman 1st Class from Fort Worth who was killed during Pearl Harbor are returning to DFW Wednesday evening.

Albert Utley Kane was killed when the battleship USS Oklahoma was torpedoed and sunk during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, according to Kane’s obituary.

Kane was 26.

His remains will be received on the tarmac at DFW Airport and he will be buried Friday, December 7 at 11:00 a.m., the same hour that he died 77 years ago, according to the funeral home.

A family spokesperson told CBS 11, “This is big because the 388 missing sailors were all interred together in a common grave in Hawaii but a while back the POW MIA commission disinterred them and conducted DNA tests and found out who he was. It has been a long and arduous process that had a lot of cities across the country and ocean cooperating to get this mans remains back to his family.”

Albert Kane was born in Fort Worth on Jan. 5, 1915, to parents, Charles Utley and Ethel Cornelius Kane.

Kane is survived by his nieces, nephews and extended family.