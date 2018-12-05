FULL COVERAGEFormer President George H.W. Bush - 1924 - 2018
Filed Under:Albert Utley Kane, Battleship, DFW airport, Fort Worth, Navy, Navy fireman, Pearl Harbor, remains returned, Texas, USS Oklahoma, World War II

DALLAS-FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The remains of a Navy Fireman 1st Class from Fort Worth who was killed during Pearl Harbor are returning to DFW Wednesday evening.

Albert Utley Kane was killed when the battleship USS Oklahoma was torpedoed and sunk during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, according to Kane’s obituary.

Kane was 26.

acane Remains Of Navy Fireman Killed During Pearl Harbor Attack Returning To North Texas

Navy Fireman 1st Class Albert U. Kane, 26. (handout from DEFENSE POW/MIA ACCOUNTING AGENCY)

His remains will be received on the tarmac at DFW Airport and he will be buried Friday, December 7 at 11:00 a.m., the same hour that he died 77 years ago, according to the funeral home.

A family spokesperson told CBS 11, “This is big because the 388 missing sailors were all interred together in a common grave in Hawaii but a while back the POW MIA commission disinterred them and conducted DNA tests and found out who he was. It has been a long and arduous process that had a lot of cities across the country and ocean cooperating to get this mans remains back to his family.”

Albert Kane was born in Fort Worth on Jan. 5, 1915, to parents, Charles Utley and Ethel Cornelius Kane.

Kane is survived by his nieces, nephews and extended family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s