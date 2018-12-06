WATCH:Train Carrying George H.W. Bush Makes Way To College Station For Burial
THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Colony Police Department said investigators have solved the March 1997 murder of Chris Charles Stecker.

Police said Stecker was shot and killed by two suspects during a home invasion robbery. The case remained unsolved until late last month.

Police said they developed new leads recently that led to the two suspects in this murder.

The suspects were identified as Christopher Newby and Roger Newby.

The investigation led to Christopher Newby being charged with murder.

Christopher Newby is currently an inmate in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice serving an unrelated prison sentence.

Christopher Newby’s father, Roger Newby died in prison in 2014 while serving a sentence on an unrelated case.

This case will be filed with the Denton County District Attorney.

