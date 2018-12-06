HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Robinson Chirinos and the Astros have finalized a $5.75 million, one-year contract, giving catching-thin Houston another option behind the plate.

The 34-year-old spent the past six seasons with the Texas Rangers and hit .222 this year while setting career bests with 18 homers and 65 RBIs in 113 games. His .757 OPS was second among AL catchers.

Chirinos tweeted his new profile picture Thursday night saying, “Happy and grateful to God for this opportunity. Feliz y agradecido con Dios por esta oportunidad. # NewProfilePic”

Happy and grateful to God for this opportunity. Feliz y agradecido con Dios por esta oportunidad. #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/lxxe415Ixu — Robinson Chirinos (@robinson28ch) December 7, 2018

He had a $2.25 million salary, and the Rangers declined a $4.5 million option that had a $100,000 buyout.

Houston used four catchers this year: Max Stassi (65 starts), Brian McCann (55), Martin Maldonado (34) and Tim Federowicz (eight).

McCann, Maldonado and Federowicz became free agents after the season, and McCann left to return to his home-state Atlanta Braves.

The Astros won a club record 103 games in 2018 and advanced to the ALCS where they lost to the eventual World Series Champion Boston Red Sox.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)