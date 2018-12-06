WATCH:Train Carrying George H.W. Bush Makes Way To College Station For Burial
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Freezing rain, national weather service, northwest Texas, storm system, Weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A winter storm packing freezing rain and snow is forecast to cut an icy path through the Southern Plains as a busy holiday shopping weekend unfolds.

The National Weather Service says a storm system that caused heavy rain and flooding in southern California was forecast to produce freezing rain beginning Thursday in central New Mexico.

The wintry weather will move eastward Friday, producing freezing rain in northwest Texas, much of Oklahoma then northern Arkansas and heavy snow from eastern New Mexico to northwestern Oklahoma.

Forecasters say snow will envelope Oklahoma and parts of Arkansas and Missouri on Saturday as the storm stretches to the mid-Atlantic, producing freezing rain in Tennessee and Kentucky and snow in western Virginia and North Carolina.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for the Gulf Coast.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s