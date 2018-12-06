HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly 1,000 people honored the 41st President of the United States, President George H.W. Bush at a memorial service Thursday morning at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston.
Among them, Chuck Norris, astronaut Walter Cunningham, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and country singer Crystal Gayle came to pay their respects.
The funeral service started at 10 a.m. and was scheduled to last 75 minutes.
♦ FULL COVERAGE: President George H.W. Bush 1924–2018
As the nation mourns the death of former President George H.W. Bush, so too do his family and friends. (photo credit: CBS 11 News)
♦ Click Here For The Funeral Program
In addition to Reba McEntire and the Oak Ridge Boys performing as part of the service, other highlights from the list of attendees (in no particular order) include:
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger
Actress Teri Hatcher
Actos Chuck Norris
Astronaut Walter Cunningham
Houston Texan J.J. Watt
Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio of the Houston Astros
Baseball Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell of the Houston Astros
Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan of the Houston Astros (and other lesser teams)
Baseball Hall of Famer Tommy LaSorda of the Los Angeles Dodgers
Baseball player Bob Aspromonte of the Houston Colt .45s and Astors
Baseball player Ken Aspromonte of the Houston Astros (and other lesser teams)
Baseball player Larry Dierker of the Houston Astros
CBS Sports Coordinating Producer and Lead Game Producer Lance Barrow
Former Notre Dame Basketball Coach Digger Phelps
Former Texas A&M Football Coach R.C. Slocum
Former NBA Player and Hall of Famer Clyde “The Glide” Drexler
Former NBA Player Dikembe Mutumbo of the Houston Rockets
Former NBA Player Yao Ming of the Houston Rockets
Business icon and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta
Philanthropists Nancy and Rich Kinder
Businessman and former Houston Astros Owner Drayton McLane
Houston icon and entrepreneur Jim “Matress Mack” McIngvale
Country Singer Larry Gatlin
Country Singer Crystal Gayle