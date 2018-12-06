HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly 1,000 people honored the 41st President of the United States, President George H.W. Bush at a memorial service Thursday morning at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston.

Among them, Chuck Norris, astronaut Walter Cunningham, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and country singer Crystal Gayle came to pay their respects.

The funeral service started at 10 a.m. and was scheduled to last 75 minutes.

As the nation mourns the death of former President George H.W. Bush, so too do his family and friends. (photo credit: CBS 11 News)

In addition to Reba McEntire and the Oak Ridge Boys performing as part of the service, other highlights from the list of attendees (in no particular order) include: