(CBSDFW.COM) – A New Jersey-based company has recalled infants’ pain reliever that’s sold at major retailers across the country over concerns of the product having a higher-than-normal concentration of ibuprofen.

Tris Pharma, Inc issued the voluntary recall for three products sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar stores.

(Tris Pharma)

(Tris Pharma)

The company says this type of issue with the medicine can cause adverse effects that include nausea, vomiting, headaches and more.

According to the company, it has not received reports from consumers of the pain reliever regarding the effects.

Here’s a list of the affected products:

Equate: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50mg per 1.25mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • NDC: 49035-125-23
  • Lot: 00717009A | 00717015A | 00717024A
  • Expiration Dates: 02/19 | 04/19 | 08/19
  • Sold at Walmart stores

CVS Health: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50mg per 1.25mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • NDC: 59779-925-23
  • Lot: 00717024A
  • Expiration Date: 08/19
  • Sold at CVS stores

Family Wellness: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50mg per 1.25mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • NDC: 55319-250-23
  • Lot: 00717024A
  • Expiration Date: 08/19
  • Sold at Family Dollar stores
