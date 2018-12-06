NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After the dust settles from all your holiday spending, it’s time to tighten up your belt and start saving again.

CBS 11 is happy to present Jim Lacamp to help you tackle your finances so you head into the New Year with more coin in the bank and heavier wallets by the end of 2019.

Lacamp is a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with MacroPortfolio Wealth Management at UBS Financial Services Inc. He has been in the investment management business since 1985 and is a graduate of Baylor University with a double degree in economics and finance.