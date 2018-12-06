AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After two years of service, Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos notified Governor Greg Abbott Thursday of his departure from office, effective December 15.

In a letter to Governor Abbott, Secretary Pablos expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to Governor Abbott for entrusting him with the responsibility of the office, and affirmed his confidence that Texas will continue to prosper in the years to come.

“I am proud to say that over the past two years, my office has worked tirelessly to help improve the lives of all Texans through strengthening our international relationships, attracting investment, facilitating business growth and trade, protecting the solemn integrity of our elections system, and engaging more Texans in the electoral process,” Secretary Pablos wrote. “With the midterm elections successfully behind us, and the 86th legislative session around the corner, I believe this would be a good time to begin the process of transitioning out of my position and passing the baton to the next secretary of state. Serving Texans as Secretary of State has been the opportunity of a lifetime, but I feel the need at this time to turn my attention to my private practice.”

“Rolando Pablos has been a dedicated public servant who has done an exceptional job upholding the integrity of our election system,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “He has strengthened Texas’s standing on the international stage by fostering our cultural and economic ties with countries around the world. The State of Texas is better for his service. I thank Rolando for his commitment to our great state and wish him and his family all the best.”

Before serving as Secretary of State, Secretary Pablos had served as Chair of the Texas Racing Commission, Public Utility Commissioner and Honorary Consul to Spain.

Governor Abbott will nominate a successor to serve as Texas’ 112th Secretary of State.

Read Secretary Pablos’ letter to Governor Abbott here.