By Ken Foote
(CBS 11) – This song, written in 1947 by Lou Baxter and Johnny Moore, has had at least 26 or more Pop/R&B music artists record it since 1958, such as Chuck Berry, Otis Redding, Elvis Presley, Christina Aguilera, and John Legend. Lots of great versions, but here is my favorite.

Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band performed this song in 1987 for a Special Olympics charity album entitled, “A Very Special Christmas.” The sale of the album has raised millions of dollars for the Special Olympics. Running 4:53 on the A&M Record label, the lyrics go like this:

Merry Christmas baby
Sure do treat me nice
Merry Christmas baby
Sure do treat me nice
Bought me a diamond ring for Christmas
I feel like I’m in paradise

I feel mighty fine, y’all
I’ve got music on my radio
Feel mighty fine, girl
I’ve got music on my radio, oh, oh, oh
I feel like I’m gonna kiss you
Standing beneath that mistletoe

Santa came down the chimney
Half past three, y’all
Left all them good ole presents
For my baby and for me, ha, ha, ha

Take a listen to that fabulous saxophone played by Clarence Clemons!

