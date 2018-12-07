DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, a Navy sailor who died on that fateful day will be given a proper burial at DFW National Cemetery — 77 years later.

It was 77 years ago Friday that the Japanese carried out a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, and more than 2,400 Americans were killed. Among those killed was Albert Kane of Fort Worth.

In August of this year, the family received word that his remains had been identified. Friday is a day the family thought they’d never see.

Kane joined the Navy at age 25 and was single with no children. Fourteen months later, he was on the USS Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Kane’s family shared telegrams that were sent from the Navy decades ago, informing them he was missing. A year later, he was officially declared lost.

When the Navy began a new effort to identify Pearl Harbor remains, Kane’s nephews provided DNA. The sailor was eventually identified and returned home.

All of Kane’s living family never got to meet him, but they wanted to honor him.

He will be buried at DFW National Cemetery Friday morning at 11 a.m.