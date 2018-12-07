WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Filed Under:Facebook, firefighters, Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, Police, Santa, Santa Claus, Southlake DPS

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake DPS got an early Christmas treat as the big fella, Santa, stopped in for a visit on Friday.

Little did they know, he was checking up on them to make sure they’ve all been nice.

He also appeared to have brought some treats for firefighter and police stockings (hopefully not coal)!

screen shot 2018 12 07 at 2 23 20 pm Santa Claus Drops In On North Texas Police Officers, Firefighters

Santa at Southlake DPS (Southlake DPS)

He even got to try on some firefighter turnout gear over his red coat.

screen shot 2018 12 07 at 2 19 54 pm e1544214142672 Santa Claus Drops In On North Texas Police Officers, Firefighters

Santa at Southlake DPS (Southlake DPS)

The folks at Southlake DPS were so honored, they posted about what happened on Facebook.

They said, “MIND BLOWN! Look at who just came to check in on all of the good men and women of the Southlake Police and Fire Departments!”

Santa paused to take photos with the crews working to keep everyone safe and sound this holiday season.

screen shot 2018 12 07 at 2 19 43 pm Santa Claus Drops In On North Texas Police Officers, Firefighters

Santa at Southlake DPS (Southlake DPS)

Then he headed back North to finish preparing for his Christmas Eve jaunt!

