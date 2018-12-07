SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake DPS got an early Christmas treat as the big fella, Santa, stopped in for a visit on Friday.

Little did they know, he was checking up on them to make sure they’ve all been nice.

He also appeared to have brought some treats for firefighter and police stockings (hopefully not coal)!

He even got to try on some firefighter turnout gear over his red coat.

The folks at Southlake DPS were so honored, they posted about what happened on Facebook.

They said, “MIND BLOWN! Look at who just came to check in on all of the good men and women of the Southlake Police and Fire Departments!”

Santa paused to take photos with the crews working to keep everyone safe and sound this holiday season.

Then he headed back North to finish preparing for his Christmas Eve jaunt!