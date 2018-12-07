GREENVILLE, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a 25-year-old woman from Texas was sentenced to 32 years in prison after police found nearly $7 million in heroin in a hidden compartment under her child’s seat after a South Carolina traffic stop.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins said Victoria Sanchez of Laredo, pleaded guilty in Greenville County on Wednesday to trafficking in heroin and unlawful conduct toward a child.

Wilkins says deputies pulled Sanchez over on Interstate 85 in June 2017 for driving too closely to another car. They asked to search her car after she failed to provide a driver’s license. Sanchez was also evasive and couldn’t give a good answer about how she bought the car the day before in Atlanta.

Wilkins said in a statement more than 17 pounds of heroin was found.