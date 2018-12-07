WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Get Weather App
EL PASO (AP) — The wife of an ex-Customs and Border Protection officer imprisoned in a drugs and bribery case must serve 11 years for her role in the Texas trafficking scheme.

Ana Marie Hernandez was sentenced Thursday in El Paso. Hernandez must also pay a $100,000 judgment — the amount prosecutors say she and Daniel Ledezma accepted in bribes.

Ledezma worked at the Paso de Norte Port of Entry. Investigators say both conspired to let cocaine be smuggled through the El Paso border crossing.

Hernandez in 2010 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import a controlled substance and to aiding and abetting bribery of a public official. She fled before sentencing, was located in Mexico and extradited in October.

Ledezma pleaded guilty to the same charges and in 2011 was sentenced to 110 months.

 

 

