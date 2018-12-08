Comments
deadly shooting in Dallas (Arik Surita - CBS 11)
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two boys under the age of 20 died in the hospital after being shot from inside their vehicle in Dallas Friday afternoon.
A 16-year-old boy and two other boys were sitting in their car in the 2700 block of Palo Alto Drive in Southeast Oak Cliff when a male shot them, said Dallas Police.
One of the victims died Friday and Dallas police issued an update Saturday that a second victim died.
Police said the suspect fled the scene. Witnesses said the suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark-colored pants.
To report any information contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4236.
Wasn’t this originally reported as someone walking up to the car and shooting?