Filed Under:1 hospitalized, 2 dead, Crime, dallas police, Shooting
deadly shooting in Dallas (Arik Surita - CBS 11)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two boys under the age of 20 died in the hospital after being shot from inside their vehicle in Dallas Friday afternoon.

A 16-year-old boy and two other boys were sitting in their car in the 2700 block of Palo Alto Drive in Southeast Oak Cliff when a male shot them, said Dallas Police.

One of the victims died Friday and Dallas police issued an update Saturday that a second victim died.

Police said the suspect fled the scene. Witnesses said the suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark-colored pants.

To report any information contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4236.

  1. Bill Boyer says:
    December 8, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Wasn’t this originally reported as someone walking up to the car and shooting?

