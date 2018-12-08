Mike Napoli #5 of the Texas Rangers runs off the field as the game against the Minnesota Twins is delayed due to rain in the second inning on August 6, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

(CBSDFW.COM) – Former Texas Ranger Mike Napoli, who was part of the team during the 2011 World Series run, has announced his retirement from the MLB after 13 years.

He announced his retirement on Twitter Saturday afternoon, where he thanked all who have supported him in his MLB career.

Napoli was a fan favorite during the Rangers’ World Series season in 2011 where he hit 30 home runs and 75 RBIs. He had two other stints with the team in 2015 and 2017.

During his 13-year career, the first baseman and designated hitter also played for the Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians.

“Thank you fans, coaches, teammates and the media member and organizations in Anaheim, Texas, Boston and Cleveland. You supported me, believed in me and gave me a platform to be successful on and off the field. You helped shape who I am both as a person and player, as I grew up right in front of your eyes,” Napoli said in his retirement letter.