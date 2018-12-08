FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A child, approximately four or five years old, died Saturday in Fort Worth after a driver hydroplaned and crashed into the car she was in.

Fort Worth police responded to the accident on the 3000 block of East Loop 820 Freeway.

A female driver was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima, with her two daughters, when a black Dodge Ram crashed into them.

The crash caused the Altima to drive into a guardrail and onto the service road, according to police.

The mother and daughters were rushed to the hospital. One of the daughters was pronounced dead. The mother is suffering from minor injuries and her other daughter is in serious condition.

There has been no word on the condition of the driver who caused the crash.