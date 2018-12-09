  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(Photo Credit: Billy Sexton, CBS 11)

BURLESON (CBSDFW.COM) – There were no arrests made after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Burleson.

The Burleson Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Remington Circle after victim, Amory Washington, was shot in the chest around 2:30 a.m.

Washington, 21, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

This is an ongoing investigation as police said detectives have been following up on multiple leads. They said this doesn’t appear to be a random crime.

