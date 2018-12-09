DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police sent a public alert Sunday about a robbery spree targeting people as they get out of their cars and going inside their homes.

The robberies began late last month, occurring in many parts of the city.

The most recent robbery happened in Dallas Friday around 10:30 p.m. The homeowners said they were shaken up.

The victim said he’s still suffering from a concussion after getting injured during the hold-up.

The suspects approached him as he parked in his driveway then held him at gunpoint as they forced their way inside the victim’s home.

Residents living on the 4300 block of Cabell Drive said they’re aware of the string of robberies and have received notifications from management.

Matthew Medina, a resident, said he’s staying especially vigilant since he often walks alone.

“My advice would be: make sure you lock your doors,” said Medina. “Watch your back. Keep an eye out. Listen to anything going on outside. Just watch your back and take defensive precautions.”

Police said the robberies happened between Nov. 30 and last Friday. Officers advise residents to stay aware of their surroundings.