DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A string of holdups and carjackings by a pair of masked gunmen is growing and extends outside the City of Dallas.

That’s according to Dallas Police who are warning the public to be aware of the armed robbers who approach victims in their driveways and outside their homes.

Police now say nine armed robberies are connected and possibly more.

This started with a carjacking in Red Oak last week and that victim’s car was used in three of the eight robberies since.

That car has been recovered and placed in police storage. Sources say it has been processed for fingerprints.

The Nissan Sentra has bullet holes in it even though no shots have reportedly been fired in the subsequent robberies in Dallas.

We are told by the victim who allowed to see the car that it smelled like marijuana and had property from stolen purses inside.

After the car was taken at gunpoint from a woman in Red Oak it was used in three other robberies before it was ditched and other stolen vehicles were used including a black Cadillac and a gold pickup.

Dallas Police say the gunman have approached people in East Dallas and possibly another victim in Carrollton.

“We’ve also ask every member of our community to be aware of their surroundings arriving home and to be mindful or any individuals have any individuals kind of looking around,” said Dallas Police Deputy Chief Thomas Castro.

Police said the they are increasing patrols and using other monitoring devices to try and apprehend this pair which in one of the cases also assaulted a victim.