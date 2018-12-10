  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, credit card information, Data Breach, data security, Frisco, hack, Hackers, Texas

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco is warning patients about a credit card data breach that could impact approximately 47,000 patients or guarantors..

The hospital said it discovered the breach on September 29.

An investigation determined the inappropriate computer intrusion occurred between September 22-29.

In a news release, Baylor Scott & White said is no indication the information has been further disclosed or misused by any other unauthorized individuals or entities.

As a precaution, the hospital has arranged for TransUnion Interactive, a subsidiary of TransUnion, one of the three nationwide credit reporting companies, to provide patients or guarantors with one year of credit monitoring services, free of charge.

The hospital’s information and clinical systems were not affected, and medical information was not compromised, according to the company.

Social Security numbers and medical record information were not accessed and no other Baylor Scott & White facility was impacted.

Data that may have been accessed included name, mailing address, telephone number, date of birth, medical record number, date of service, insurance provider information, account number, last four digits of the credit card used for payment, the credit card CCV number, type of credit card, date of recurring payment, account balance, invoice number and status of transaction.

Patients or guarantors in need of more information related to this incident may contact 1-833-836-9900 between the hours of 7:00 am and 6:00 pm CST Monday – Friday, excluding holidays.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s