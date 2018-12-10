FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco is warning patients about a credit card data breach that could impact approximately 47,000 patients or guarantors..

The hospital said it discovered the breach on September 29.

An investigation determined the inappropriate computer intrusion occurred between September 22-29.

In a news release, Baylor Scott & White said is no indication the information has been further disclosed or misused by any other unauthorized individuals or entities.

As a precaution, the hospital has arranged for TransUnion Interactive, a subsidiary of TransUnion, one of the three nationwide credit reporting companies, to provide patients or guarantors with one year of credit monitoring services, free of charge.

The hospital’s information and clinical systems were not affected, and medical information was not compromised, according to the company.

Social Security numbers and medical record information were not accessed and no other Baylor Scott & White facility was impacted.

Data that may have been accessed included name, mailing address, telephone number, date of birth, medical record number, date of service, insurance provider information, account number, last four digits of the credit card used for payment, the credit card CCV number, type of credit card, date of recurring payment, account balance, invoice number and status of transaction.

Patients or guarantors in need of more information related to this incident may contact 1-833-836-9900 between the hours of 7:00 am and 6:00 pm CST Monday – Friday, excluding holidays.