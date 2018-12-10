PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Southlake Carroll Running Back T.J. McDaniel has been named the Landry Award winner for 2018.

McDaniel received the award at the Landry Award presentation at the Hope Center in Plano on Monday night.

McDaniel rushed 2,122 yards and 34 touchdowns in helping the Dragons to a 13-1 season.

Southlake Carroll’s season ended when they lost to Duncanville in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Other finalists included Mansfield Lake Ridge Enoch Jackson Jr, Arlington High School’s Jahari Rogers, Allen High School’s Theo Wease Jr and Brian Williams of Bishop Dunne Catholic school.

Being a part of the Landry Award presentation is part of the McDaniel family legacy. T.J.’s older brother Cam McDaniel was a finalist for the inaugural Landry Award in 2010.

The Landry Award recognizes the top high school football player (any position, any division, any school within the 32-county viewing area) in North Texas who demonstrates positive character and leadership attributes.