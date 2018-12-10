LONDON (AP) — Spice Girl Melanie Brown has suffered an unexplained injury in New York that required surgery to prevent her from losing her hand.
Brown said online Monday she needed three hours of surgery to repair damage to her hand. She also said she suffered two broken ribs.
She posted a photograph on Instagram and thanked doctors and nurses for their “wonderful” work but did not explain how the accident occurred.
Thankyou to all the wonderful nurses dr’s and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at,suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergancy care,to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling,I’ve had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY,I appolagise to each and everyone one of you who bought there tickets to meet me today😩I’m absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date,I promise,but for now My right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs,ohhh the pain,but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!!thank you all for understanding,I love you all #accidentshappen #needtimetoheal #hospital
Brown cancelled a book signing event in New York and apologized to fans who had bought tickets.
“Ohhh the pain, but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!! Thank you all for understanding, I love you all,” she said.
The Spice Girls are planning a reunion tour without the services of Victoria Beckham.
