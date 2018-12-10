HASLET, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of Taylor Swift fans said they never received tickets purchased through a resale marketplace, forcing them to purchase some tickets twice.

The concert was a surprise a month in the making, planned by six moms for their six teenage daughters.

“I did not even expect that at all, like that did not cross my mind,” said Kamryn Spears, 13.

Rachel Reed bought tickets through the online site, Vivid Seats.

The 12 tickets were supposed to transfer to her app by the show date.

“I thought it was solid done,” Reed said.

Vivid Seats promises a 100 percent buyer guarantee. But that isn’t always true.

Because the morning of the concert, Reed was still without tickets. She spent hours on the phone with Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster.

“Apparently there was a communication error between Vivid [Seats] and Ticketmaster so I had to troubleshoot their problem,” Reed said.

Eventually, Ticketmaster said the tickets would be at will call. So Reed tried to shake it off until they got to AT&T Stadium.

But only 9 of the 12 tickets were available at will call.

“Are you kidding me?” Reed said.

“I was worried that my mom wasn’t gonna come in,” said Zoe Onsholm.

With the show starting, the moms quickly bought three new tickets for $208. That’s on top of the $1,000 they already spent.

If anyone was stressed, you’d never know. All 12 friends managed to sit together while Swift performed.

“I think it was so much relief that we got in that we danced and we sang our hearts out,” said Amber Hutchinson.

Yet the bad blood lingered. Vivid Seats refused to issue a refund.

“We do have sufficient proof that all 12 tickets were transferred over to your email address in time for the event,” a sales representative said in a voicemail left for Reed.

Reed refuted that claim.

“Problem solving was not just not going to happen with them,” Reed said.

To these girls, the show was better than their wildest dreams. To their moms, it was the last time they’d be doing business with Vivid Seats.

“Who wants to deal with something like that?” Reed said.

Reed and her friends will be getting their money back. One day after the Ones for Justice reached out to Vivid Seats, the company offered Reed a full refund for all 12 tickets.

A spokesman said the situation was extremely rare and issued the following statement:

“Vivid Seats is a marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for live events. Oftentimes ticket releases are delayed by the venue, team, or artist for a variety of reasons. All orders are backed by our 100% buyer guarantee which guarantees delivery in time for an event.

The dissatisfaction that Rachel experienced was extremely rare. After reviewing Rachel’s order, the decision was made to provide her with a full refund, which she accepted. Again, we appreciate this opportunity to address Rachel’s concerns and encourage her to reach out to our customer service team if she has any additional questions or concerns.”