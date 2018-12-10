ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are investigating a death following an assault at an assisted living facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities two weeks ago.

Police said officers responded to the assault call at the Cedar Oaks Community Home in the 1000 block of Coke Drive on Tuesday, November 27 around 8:40 p.m.

A registered nurse at the location, where six residents live, reported a resident had committed an assault against another resident.

The victim, Mina Iskander, 31, was rushed to a hospital that day and died on Monday, December 10.

Police said detectives have interviewed multiple witnesses and individuals who were at the home during the incident and are continuing their investigation.

The department will await the manner and cause of death by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

There have been no arrests.

The company in Kentucky that owns the home has not yet responded to requests for comment.

According to state records, there are no official complaints against the home in Arlington.

The state did find six safety deficiencies this past summer, mostly related to keeping the building and yard maintained, but those were all corrected within a few weeks.