FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A new opportunity for entrepreneurs and small businesses is coming to Fort Worth’s Sundance Square in the early spring of 2019.

WeWork, which provides innovative workspaces around the country and the world, will have take up space in two buildings including the Commerce Building and at the corner of 4th and Main.

Both buildings have direct views overlooking Sundance Square Plaza.

“With Sundance Square as the hub of downtown Fort Worth, it is a great intersection of business and makes it an ideal location for WeWork’s members,” said Johnny Campbell, President and CEO of Sundance Square. “With more than 1,500 businesses in downtown Fort Worth employing upwards of 45,000 people, opening space in Sundance Square allows entrepreneurs, freelancers, consultants, and small businesses to tap into the resources of all the talent currently in the city.”

Founded in New York City in 2010, WeWork now has more than 335 physical locations in 83 cities and 24 countries.

“Sundance Square will be the premier location in Fort Worth for WeWork,” commented Campbell. “There isn’t any other area of our city that offers an abundance of businesses, retail, entertainment, hotels, and restaurants for WeWork members to utilize.”

WeWork is known for having “super-fast internet connection with ethernet connections as well as Wi Fi access, printers, work stations, complimentary refreshments, onsite staff and private phone booths.”