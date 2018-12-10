Filed Under:Employment, entrepreneurs, Fort Worth, Jobs, small business, Sundance Square, WeWork, Workspace

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A new opportunity for entrepreneurs and small businesses is coming to Fort Worth’s Sundance Square in the early spring of 2019.

WeWork, which provides innovative workspaces around the country and the world, will have take up space in two buildings including the Commerce Building and at the corner of 4th and Main.

Both buildings have direct views overlooking Sundance Square Plaza.

sundance square plaza300 e1544472510253 WeWork Opening Space In Sundance Square Next Year

Sundance Square Plaza (courtesy: Sundance Square)

“With Sundance Square as the hub of downtown Fort Worth, it is a great intersection of business and makes it an ideal location for WeWork’s members,” said Johnny Campbell, President and CEO of Sundance Square. “With more than 1,500 businesses in downtown Fort Worth employing upwards of 45,000 people, opening space in Sundance Square allows entrepreneurs, freelancers, consultants, and small businesses to tap into the resources of all the talent currently in the city.”

Founded in New York City in 2010, WeWork now has more than 335 physical locations in 83 cities and 24 countries.

“Sundance Square will be the premier location in Fort Worth for WeWork,” commented Campbell. “There isn’t any other area of our city that offers an abundance of businesses, retail, entertainment, hotels, and restaurants for WeWork members to utilize.”

WeWork is known for having “super-fast internet connection with ethernet connections as well as Wi Fi access, printers, work stations, complimentary refreshments, onsite staff and private phone booths.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s