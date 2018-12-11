NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to the capture of Pete Jerry Luna.

Luna, who is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, is wanted for sexual abuse of a child and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements. His 1992 sexual assault case involved an eight-year-old girl.

The now 52-year-old Luna has been on the run for about eight months and has ties to Navarro County, including the city of Corsicana.

Pete Luna stands 5’6″ and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Luna or any other Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive or sex offender is asked to contact authorities. There are several ways to provide anonymous tips:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 252-TIPS (8477)

• Text the letters DPS and then your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone

• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking the link under the picture

• Tips can also be submitted on Facebook, just click the “SUBMIT A TIP” link underneath the “About” section